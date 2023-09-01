Ashtadhyayi, Magna Carta and more: 29 artefacts from G20 Summit invitees to be exhibited at Culture Corridor

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Ancient text Ashtadhyayi authored by Sanskrit philologist and scholar Panini, ‘Mrs Ples’-- a 2.5-million-year-old fossil cranium from South Africa, 18th century Fahua lidded porcelain jay of China, 15-16th century statue Apollo Belvedere from Italy and a copy of the Magna Carta issued by the King of England are among 29 artefacts sourced for display at the ‘Culture Corridor’ being set up at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 leadership Summit starting on September 9.

Other objects of cultural significance to be exhibited are NEWater, highly treated reclaimed wastewater produced by Singapore’s Public Utilities Board, and Ravann -- a tambourine-like instrument used in Mauritius.

All activities and events on culture are being led by the ministry of culture.

“The culture ministry has been adding colour and value to various things, showcasing events, programmes and inaugurations. In that spirit, we are also engaging and doing some work, which will showcase the culture of India and at the same time, will also establish a connect with the culture of the other 28 countries attending the conference...Culture corridor is about best and valuable artefacts from all 29 countries at one place, which signifies the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family),” said an official, privy to the project.

Another exhibition ‘India as Mother of Democracy’ aims to show how India has managed to retain and strengthen democratic traditions for 5,000 years, officials added. Other countries have also been asked to send artefacts related to democratic practices for the exhibition.

A copy of the Charters of Freedom (Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights 1776-1791) of the US, copy of Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen National Assembly (France, 1789), the poster of the first democratic general election of Republic of Korea held in May 1948 and ancient manuscript Rig Veda are part of the exhibition.

The ministry is also setting up a digital museum containing exhibits from G20 member countries as part of the corridor on a hallway measuring 10,000 square feet, just outside the convention hall, where all the leaders will be meeting. According to the officials, exhibits will occupy just 30 percent of the semi-circular shape foyer.

The Culture Corridor-G20 Digital Museum is a first of its kind collaborative project conceived under the presidency of India with participation from all G20 members and nine invitee countries. In the exhibition area, 180-degree immersive screens will be installed. The exhibit will also showcase a 12-foot digital cube which will display the iconic masterpieces through anamorphic content.

For this, countries have sent high resolution digital images and sounds of their iconic cultural masterpieces such as Mona Lisa, the 16th century painting by Leonardo da Vinci which is at the Louvre Museum in Paris, ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’, the famed oil painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer from Netherlands, Gutenberg Bible (1454) from Germany and samples of intangible cultural heritage including traditional archery (Turkey), Bolshoi Ballet (Russia) and Manual Bell Ringing (Spain and European Union).

All physical artefacts are loaned from the guest countries and will be returned. However, the ministry has proposed to open the corridor to the general public after the G20 event is over.

