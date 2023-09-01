Jaya Verma Sinha takes charge as first woman chairperson of Railway Board

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the new chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board for a tenure that extends till August 31, 2024. Sinha, who was previously the member of operations and business development in the railways, will assume charge on September 1. The incumbent chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti retires this month.

This is the first time that a woman officer of the Higher Administrative Grade-Plus rank has been designated as the chairman of the prime decision-making body of the national transporter. The appointment of Sinha, who is an Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS) officer of the 1986 batch, as the next chairman of the Railway Board is being defined as a groundbreaking step by Railways towards women empowerment and equality.

This decision regarding Sinha’s appointment was approved by the Centre. A notification was issued on Thursday by the Department of Personnel and Training in this regard. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board,” an order read.

Sinha, an alumnus of the Allahabad University, joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in Northern Railway, S E Railway and Eastern Railway. She is considered as one of the best officers of HAG+ grade because of her sharp professionalism and decision-making power. She is also called a very articulate and objective railway officer with a strong skill in professional ideation. She is credited with achieving targets related to overall transportation of freight and passengers.

She was at the centre stage of the Railways’ media interactions recently when, as the member of operations and business development, she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident.

Prior to this posting, she had served as an additional member of traffic and transportation, when she was credited for railways crossing 1.5 billion mark of annual freight. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the principal chief operation manager of SE Railway and has worked as principal chief commercial manager of Northern Railway. She was railway advisor at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the new chairman and chief executive officer of the Railway Board for a tenure that extends till August 31, 2024. Sinha, who was previously the member of operations and business development in the railways, will assume charge on September 1. The incumbent chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti retires this month. This is the first time that a woman officer of the Higher Administrative Grade-Plus rank has been designated as the chairman of the prime decision-making body of the national transporter. The appointment of Sinha, who is an Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS) officer of the 1986 batch, as the next chairman of the Railway Board is being defined as a groundbreaking step by Railways towards women empowerment and equality. This decision regarding Sinha’s appointment was approved by the Centre. A notification was issued on Thursday by the Department of Personnel and Training in this regard. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board,” an order read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sinha, an alumnus of the Allahabad University, joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in Northern Railway, S E Railway and Eastern Railway. She is considered as one of the best officers of HAG+ grade because of her sharp professionalism and decision-making power. She is also called a very articulate and objective railway officer with a strong skill in professional ideation. She is credited with achieving targets related to overall transportation of freight and passengers. She was at the centre stage of the Railways’ media interactions recently when, as the member of operations and business development, she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident. Prior to this posting, she had served as an additional member of traffic and transportation, when she was credited for railways crossing 1.5 billion mark of annual freight. She was also the first woman to be appointed as the principal chief operation manager of SE Railway and has worked as principal chief commercial manager of Northern Railway. She was railway advisor at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.