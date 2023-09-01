Mallikarjun Kharge set to be INDIA convenor, key role for regional leaders

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the Mumbai conclave of Opposition alliance, Congress strongly pitched for party president Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA convenor to which other parties agreed in principle. They also pitched for constituting a 11-member panel comprising regional party leaders.

“Besides, there will be other region-wise and state-wise committees that will coordinate with each other. The strategy will be decided in such a fashion that there is no clash of party interest. We have to work very smoothly,” said senior leader requesting anonymity.

The dinner meeting of INDIA bloc was held at Hotel Grand Hayat to prepare the common minimum agenda, name for convenor and various committees. The meeting was attended by 63 delegates of 28 political parties that included former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also attended the dinner. Highly placed sources said in the meeting it was decided that INDIA has to take forward the agenda discussed in the Bengaluru meet with a clear vision.

“Congress pushed for Kharge as the convenor while other parties agreed in principle. They said regional parties are a major force in Opposition alliance, so equal importance should be given to them as well. The regional parties should have more representations and therefore a 11-member committee should be constituted where all prominent regional party leaders will be members.

“While the sub-committee such as draft committee for common minimum agenda should be constituted with people who understand policies, those from other minor parties should be given representation too. There will be other committees for elections strategy, resources funding, media, etc,” said the senior leader. He said in the Bengaluru meeting, the Opposition came out with INDIA as the name for the bloc that surprised the BJP and was a great success by itself. “We want to work out such things that will continue to surprise the BJP,” he added.

INDIA bloc had planned to unveil the logo on Thursday, but was pushed to Friday as some partners had suggestions. A senior Congress leader said the party has asked to incorporate the welfare schemes that clicked in Karnataka and Delhi elections. Tackling inflation, generating employment, farm loan waivers, financial aid to pooor women and special welfare for SC/STs are some promises that are part of the common minimum agenda.

Another leader said it was decided that contentious issues such as seat-sharing, fund-raising will be kept for last. “The Opposition leaders who always crossed swords have come at one dinner table thrice. A bonhomie has been created. We have to keep aside our ego, else 2024 Lok Sabha election will be the last election,” he said.

Key points

On Agenda

Mallikarjun Kharge as convenor

Constitution of an 11-member committee with all prominent regional party leaders as members

Sub-committees such as draft committee for common minimum agenda to be constituted with people who understand policies

To give representation to minor parties, there will be other committees such as those for election strategy, resource funding, media management, etc

Promises

Incorporate welfare scheme that clicked in Karnataka and Delhi elections

Tackling inflation and generating employment

Farm loan waivers, since there is a drought-like situation in many states

Financial aid to poor women

Special welfare for scheduled caste and scheduled trib

