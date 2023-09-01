Home Nation

Protest over paintings near Hanuman statue in Gujarat town

The Gujarat’s monks have already voiced their objections, and now the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has jumped into the fray.

Published: 01st September 2023

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  For the last few days, there has been a controversy in Gujarat regarding the mural paintings made under the huge statue of Lord Hanuman (also known as King of Salanpur) in the Salangpur Hanuman temple in Botad, Gujarat. The Gujarat’s monks have already voiced their objections, and now the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has jumped into the fray.

According to Hindu Monks, murals painted under the statue of lord Hanuman show the god in a folded hand posture before the Swaminarayan Sect’s God Neelkanthavarni (Sahjananda Swami’s childhood name). On the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti in the month of April, a 54-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman was built in the courtyard beyond the main entrance at the Salangpur Hanuman Temple.  

The statue’s foundation is painted with murals paintings of various religious themes.  In one image, Lord Hanuman is standing with folded hands in front of the God Sahajananda Swami, while in another, the former is seated in front of Sahajananda Swami. 

