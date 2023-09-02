Home Nation

ASI seeks 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi mosque premises survey

Initially, ASI was supposed to submit its survey report on Saturday, the 28th day of the investigation.

Published: 02nd September 2023

Gyanvapi

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team member during scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi.(Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on Saturday, sought eight more weeks to complete the ongoing scientific survey on Gyanvapi mosque premises and submit its report.

The ASI submitted a special application to the court of Varanasi, which posted the matter for the next hearing on September 8.

Initially, ASI was supposed to submit its survey report on Saturday, the 28th day of the investigation. Earlier, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu plaintiffs, had claimed that ASI was contemplating seeking more time to produce a survey report.

“The extra days allowed by the court to the ASI for producing the report would be clear only after the hearing in the matter,” said Jain. He added that the deployment of the police forces was extended till further orders.

The scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by the ASI has been going in compliance with Allahabad High Court since August 4. The ASI team, which has members from Bengaluru, conducted the survey by using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR). Many spots on the mosque premises were identified and marked by the surveyors.

So far, 40 members of the ASI team have been conducting the survey for the last 27 days. The ASI team has covered the entire premises of Gyanvapi mosque barring the sealed area around the ablution pond.

