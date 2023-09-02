It’s Hindu Rashtra, start calling it ‘Bharat’ and not India: RSS chief

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that India is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. The leader further exhorted that it should be called ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’. Speaking at two different programs — one at Nagpur and another at Guwahati— the RSS supremo said that all ‘Bharatiyas’ are Hindus because ‘Hindu’ represents all Indians.

“Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtra and this is a fact. Ideologically, all Bharatiyas are Hindus and Hindus mean all Bharatiyas. All those who are in Bharat today are related to the Hindu culture, Hindu ancestors, and the Hindu land,” he said at a function in Nagpur.

Some people have understood this, but are not implementing it because of their habits and selfishness, the RSS leader said, adding that Sangh’s ideology is much sought after across the world as there is no alternative to it. “Everybody has understood this. Some acknowledge it, some do not,” he said.

Bhagwat said it is a collective need now to focus on the ‘Swadeshi’ family values and discipline.

Similarly, speaking at a function in Guwahati, the RSS chief advocated that people should adopt the word ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India’ as the name Bharat has been in use since ancient times.

“The name of our country has been Bharat for ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same,” the leader said at a function conducted by Sakal Jain Samaj. “Our country is Bharat. We will have to stop using the word ‘India’ and start using ‘Bharat’ in all practical fields. Only then will a change happen. We will have to call our country ‘Bharat’ and explain it to others as well,” he said.

Talking about the power of integration, Bhagwat said that India is a country that unites all and that the world needs India today. “Without Bharat, the world can’t run. We have connected the world through yoga,” Bhagwat said. He also said that parents should make their children aware of Indian culture, tradition, and family values.



