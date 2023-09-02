Home Nation

PM Modi to return from ASEAN India Summit in Jakarta just a day before G20 Summit

"PM Modi is going to Jakarta on the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widido for the 20th ASEAN India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to Jakarta on September 6 for the ASEAN India Summit, will return home just a day before the G20 Summit.

The focus of discussions is expected to revolve around critical issues like climate change, disaster management, digitalization, food security and energy security.

One of the focus areas of this Summit (where India is a Comprehensive Strategic Partner) is to assess the progress made in India-ASEAN relations and chart the course for future cooperation.

Additionally, the East Asia Summit provides a platform for leaders from ASEAN countries and their eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on regional and global matters of significance.

ASEAN plays a significant role in India’s strategic calculations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s influence remains prominent, accompanied by maritime tensions with ASEAN nations like the Philippines. India, alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia, is part of the Quad alliance, with the aim of fostering an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

On the day of PM Modi’s return from Jakarta, he will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Delhi on September 8.

