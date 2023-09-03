Krishna Janmasthan Temple decked up for Janmashtami, celebrations dedicated to Chandrayaan-3 success 

By PTI

MATHURA: The upcoming Janmashtami celebrations at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple here will be dedicated to ISRO scientists who brought laurels to the country with the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, members of the temple trust said on Sunday.

Kapil Sharma, a member of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said, "The improvised abode of the deity has been named 'Somnath Pushp Bangla' to highlight the efforts of ISRO chief S Somnath."

He added that on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Krishna idol in the temple will be dressed in a special attire, which has been named 'Pragyan Prabhas' after the 'Pragyan' rover.

Members of the temple trust said that elaborate arrangements have been made at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple here for a celebration of the Janmashtami festival on September 7, with cloakroom facilities, medical camps and free food for the devotees.

In view of the heavy inflow of devotees expected on the occasion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) would be deployed at the temple, SP (security) Anand Kumar said, adding that additional force from the Agra range would also be brought in for the festival.

"In order to facilitate those visiting the temple to pay their obeisance to the deity, the portals of the temple will remain open from 5.30 am (on Thursday) till 1.30 am the next day," Kapil Sharma, secretary of the temple trust, said.

To cater to the lakhs of devotees expected to visit the temple on Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the temple authorities are busy preparing 'prasadam' with non-perishable items.

Final touches are also being given to the special attire of the idol at the temple, members of the temple trust said, adding that the temple is being decked up with flowers and lights of multiple hues.

Sharma said the festival will begin with the blowing of 'shehnai' (clarinet) and beating of drums in the temple.

"We have arranged makeshift cloakroom facilities for the devotees at three points leading to Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

The people, however, have been advised not to carry expensive belongings or electronic items, and leave them behind where they are put up before starting for the Sri Krishna Janmasthan," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Ajai Kumar Verma said medical facilities will also be available at every makeshift cloakroom in the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple.

Arrangements have also been made by the Sri Krishna Sankirtan Mandal to feed devotees visiting the temple for the next seven days.

Several temples here performed special puja for the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

On August 23, the day the lander module Pragyan touched down on the Moon's south pole, special prayers were offered at the Daan Ghati Mandir here for the mission's success, Kaushik, the priest of the temple, had said.

"Not only Giriraj Chalisa was recited eleven times, but Chappan Bhog was also offered to the deity," he had said.

