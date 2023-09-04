Any religion that does not treat you like human is as good as disease: Priyank Kharge

By ANI

BENGALURU: Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge on Monday spoke on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark and said that any religion that does not promote equality or does not treat you like humans is as good as a disease.

"Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me... Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease..." said Priyank Kharge.

Apart from this Priyank Kharge also talked about 'One Nation, One Election' and called it a diversion from the INDIA alliance.

"One Nation, One Election, is a diversion from the INDIA alliance. They (BJP) are scared, they did call the parliament session for the pandemic, they did not call it for Manipur, they did not call it for Chinese intrusion...Suddenly 'One Nation, One Election' is coming back...we need five constitutional amendments for it...in a federal structure, they have to consult the state government as well, where have they consulted the state government... it is just a deviation and I request to have a look on pros and cons of this..." said Priyank Kharge.

Earlier, on Monday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also broke silence from the side of the Congress camp on Monday and spoke on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark and said we believe in 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' and we respect everyone's belief.

"Our view is clear; 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' is the Congress' ideology. Every political party has the freedom to tell their views...We are respecting everybody's beliefs..." said KC Venugopal.

Talking about the 'One Nation, One Election' and the possibility of elections being advanced he said, "We are prepared for anything, our party is prepared for anything...if they (BJP) want early elections, they are in panic...let them do whatever they want..."

Venugopal also called 'One Nation, One Election' a clear attack on the federal system and parliamentary structure of the country.

