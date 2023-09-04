Home Nation

Law ministry officials brief  Ram Nath Kovind on panel

Law secretary Niten Chandra and legislative secretary Reeta Vasishtha were among the officials who met Kovind on Sunday.

Published: 04th September 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

Former president Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Law ministry officials on Sunday met former President and chairman of the committee on simultaneous polls Ram Nath Kovind to understand how he would like to set the agenda for the panel. Law secretary Niten Chandra and legislative secretary Reeta Vasishtha were among the officials who met Kovind on Sunday, sources said, adding that the committee has commenced functioning and will give its recommendation at the earliest.

The government had formed the committee on Saturday. The members of the panel include Union home minister Amit Shah, ex-J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, Constitution expert Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and ex-Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. 

Also read: One Nation, One Election, One Opposition

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Law ministry Niten Chandra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp