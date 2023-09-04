Law ministry officials brief  Ram Nath Kovind on panel

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Law ministry officials on Sunday met former President and chairman of the committee on simultaneous polls Ram Nath Kovind to understand how he would like to set the agenda for the panel. Law secretary Niten Chandra and legislative secretary Reeta Vasishtha were among the officials who met Kovind on Sunday, sources said, adding that the committee has commenced functioning and will give its recommendation at the earliest.

The government had formed the committee on Saturday. The members of the panel include Union home minister Amit Shah, ex-J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, Constitution expert Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and ex-Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

Also read: One Nation, One Election, One Opposition

