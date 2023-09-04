'Sanatana Dharma' remarks row: Petition filed against TN CM Stalin, son Udhayanidhi in Bihar court

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A complaint petition has been filed in a Bihar court against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter's controversial statement against 'Sanatana Dharma'.

The complaint petition has been filed by an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the court of chief judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur Pankaj Kumar Lal alleging that the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

Ojha, who has filed a series of complaints against politicians, film stars and other dignitaries, has requested the court to take cognisance of the matter and order an investigation against CM Stalin and Udayanidhi under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 14. The father-son duo have been booked under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 504 (causing insult to somebody intentionally), 295 (insulting religion of any class), 295 (A) (deliberate or malicious act intended to outrage religious sentiment of any class), 298 (deliberate intention to hurt religious feeling) and 120 (B) (conspiracy).

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Youth Welfare Minister in M K Stalin's cabinet in Tamil Nadu, had said that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice. He had also drawn its comparison with Coronavirus and malaria fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

Udhayanidhi's remark against 'Sanatana Dharma' evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country. The party demanded that he be dropped from the cabinet for making such unsavoury remarks.

The saffron party also demanded that action should be taken against the Tamil Nadu minister for his alleged treachery. “Janta unko sabak sikhayegi” (People will teach him a lesson),” said BJP's backward cell general secretary, Nikhil Anand.

Last week advocate Ojha had filed a similar complaint against Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, for his unsavoury remark against the judiciary.

