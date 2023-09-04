Xi's decision to skip G20 Summit indicates that China's relations with India still going downhill

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the formal announcement of Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping the G20 Summit came on Monday, it didn’t come as a surprise as the grapevine was indicating that he would give it a miss. Until Monday, even his hotel suite was booked, even as a formal announcement was awaited.

Besides President Xi, President Putin and the Mexican President too will not be attending the Summit. However, all the other leaders are going to be in Delhi. US President Biden will be among the first leaders to land in Delhi on September 7 and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8, a day before the Summit.

"President Xi’s decision to skip the Summit in India sends out a message that relations between India and China are still on the downward slide. This is the first G20 Summit that he has skipped," Ashok K Kantha, former Ambassador to China, told The New Indian Express.

Relations between India and China have been going downhill since the Galwan incident in 2020. Besides, China keeps nudging India on many fronts – the most recent being including Indian territories like Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh in its own map. Earlier, they had renamed 11 villages in Arunachal.

"As has been announced just now, Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India. The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events. During this year’s G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang will share China’s views and propositions on G20 cooperation, and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 countries and joint response to global economic and development challenges. We are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success and contribute to the steady recovery of the global economy and sustainable development," said China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday.

Mao also said that they hoped that the Summit would arrive at a consensus on economic cooperation and contribute to the world's economic recovery and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the leaders who will be attending the Summit include President Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, amongst others.

