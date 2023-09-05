G20 invite says ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’; Congress slams Modi govt's move

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The dinner invite from the President's office sent to G20 delegates described Droupadi Murmu as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India', the congress claimed.

Taking to Twitter, AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”

But now even this Union of States is under assault.

So the news is indeed true.



Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'.



Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023

Photos of the invite show that the president will host a dinner event for the delegates on September 9.

The matter came to light three days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat made an appeal to quit saying India and use Bharat instead when referring to the country.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he is happy and proud that the country's civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Assam Chief Minister said, "Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav also said the entire country is demanding that the word 'Bharat' should be used instead of 'India'.

“The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture. I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

NEW DELHI: The dinner invite from the President's office sent to G20 delegates described Droupadi Murmu as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India', the congress claimed. Taking to Twitter, AICC General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this Union of States is under assault.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023 Photos of the invite show that the president will host a dinner event for the delegates on September 9. The matter came to light three days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat made an appeal to quit saying India and use Bharat instead when referring to the country. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he is happy and proud that the country's civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal. Taking to the social media platform, X, Assam Chief Minister said, "Republic of Bharat- happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards Amrit Kaal." BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav also said the entire country is demanding that the word 'Bharat' should be used instead of 'India'. “The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture. I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it," he said. (With inputs from ANI)