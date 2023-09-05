G20 Summit: Surprise checks carried out on Delhi roads, anti-drone systems installed

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the G20 Summit set to be hosted in the national capital in a few days, Delhi police have intensified their presence on the city roads round the clock.

Senior officials told The New Indian Express that vehicles entering or passing through the area of Controlled Zone - 1 were randomly stopped and frisked on the intervening night of September 4-5.

The police had placed barricades near India Gate to regulate the traffic movement and check any vehicle. Paramilitary force personnel could also be seen assisting the city cops in thoroughly checking the vehicles.

"These measures are all part of our multi-pronged strategy to keep the city safe during the summit days from any kind of anti-social elements," a senior officer said.

The police have also started patrolling in the sensitive areas to keep a check on any kind of threat.

"Carry ticket if going to airport by road"

During the three summit days, i.e. September 8-10, people travelling outside Delhi via flight may have to face a little inconvenience especially on September 8, when the international dignitaries would be arriving and on September 10, when they would be leaving.

The traffic police have advised the public to make more use of the Delhi Metro if they have to catch a flight from Delhi Airport on the summit days.

But, still, if one wishes to go by a private vehicle, they may need to first of all leave early for the airport.

"Traffic could be briefly restricted at some stretches due to the VVIP movement. Therefore, people are advised to plan their journey accordingly and leave before time to reach the airport," the official said.

Moreover, people will also have to show their air tickets as and when demanded by the traffic cops during security checks.

Even if not going to the airport, the traffic police have advised people to make maximum use of Delhi Metro and avoid traveling on roads.

BSF, NSG & CRPF handling anti-drone systems

Multiple agencies have been given the task of tackling any kind of air-borne threat.

Senior officials said that the NSG, BSF and CRPG are handling the anti-drone systems that have been installed atop different hotels in Delhi and Gurugram where the foreign dignitaries would be staying.

An official informed that apart from hotel rooftops, the anti-drone system will be stationed at several strategic locations to prevent any kind of air strike.

"With snipers atop all the buildings, the area will be completely secured. We are also using anti-aircraft guns on the routes from where the foreign dignitaries will pass during the summit," the official said.

The BSF is having one of the most state-of-the-art technologically sound anti-drone guns which they even use at the borders. It has a range of at least 2 km.

