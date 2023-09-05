Srinagar tea seller scripts a story of love & care

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An ordinary street tea seller in Srinagar is inspiring others to take care of their elderly parents through his unwavering affection, love and support for his ailing mother. For four years, the tea seller has been bringing his ailing mother in a wheelchair to his roadside tea stall, where he sells tea and looks after her.

The inspirational tea seller Farooq Ahmed is selling tea at his small roadside tea stall in the Court Road area of city centre Lal Chowk. Farooq, who has been selling tea in the area for the last 17 years, has faced many ups and downs of life.

He got his younger brother married a few years ago, who decided to live separately. Farooq himself was married some years back also but his marriage did not last long. Now, there remains only two members in his family — him and his ailing and elderly mother. A beacon of light for many parents, when he himself needs some rest and support at this stage of his life, he has been single-handedly taking care of his elderly mother.

“My mother has a backache and suffers from other health issues including heart problems. There is nobody in my home to take care of her except me. I am trying hard to provide the best care possible to her with the given resources,” Farooq said. With no one to take care of his aged mother in the house, Farooq brings the elderly woman on a wheelchair to his tea stall every morning at 7. She remains with him throughout the day until he finishes his work and leaves for home.

“My mother can’t stay alone at home as somebody needs to be there to look after her. For the last five years, I have been bringing her to my tea stall everyday in all the seasons to take care of her. The unfortunate part is that I have to bring her to my tea stall even when it rains or snows during winters,” Farooq said.

In winters, Farooq has to carry extra woolens and kangri (local firepot) for her mother to keep her warm.

“By bringing her daily to my tea stall, I try to ensure that she stays close to me. Besides attending to the customers, I try to keep her engaged in talks so that she does not feel lonely. I try to comfort her in every possible way at the tea stall,” Farooq said.

The labour for Farooq does not end by closure of his tea stall in the evening. Once at home, he has to prepare meals for himself and his mother. Besides, he has to also take care of other daily chores.

His mother is all praise for his son. “I pray that the Almighty gives everybody a son like him. He is serves and takes care of me like a child. He even baths me. He never leaves me alone and I pray that he prospers in life and gets a better reward in the life hereafter,” she said.

Farooq’s unwavering affection and love for his mother has become an inspiration for many. All those visiting his small tea stall return back to their places after witnessing love and dedication that every child must give their parents, just as much as their parents gave them.

SRINAGAR: An ordinary street tea seller in Srinagar is inspiring others to take care of their elderly parents through his unwavering affection, love and support for his ailing mother. For four years, the tea seller has been bringing his ailing mother in a wheelchair to his roadside tea stall, where he sells tea and looks after her. The inspirational tea seller Farooq Ahmed is selling tea at his small roadside tea stall in the Court Road area of city centre Lal Chowk. Farooq, who has been selling tea in the area for the last 17 years, has faced many ups and downs of life. He got his younger brother married a few years ago, who decided to live separately. Farooq himself was married some years back also but his marriage did not last long. Now, there remains only two members in his family — him and his ailing and elderly mother. A beacon of light for many parents, when he himself needs some rest and support at this stage of his life, he has been single-handedly taking care of his elderly mother.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My mother has a backache and suffers from other health issues including heart problems. There is nobody in my home to take care of her except me. I am trying hard to provide the best care possible to her with the given resources,” Farooq said. With no one to take care of his aged mother in the house, Farooq brings the elderly woman on a wheelchair to his tea stall every morning at 7. She remains with him throughout the day until he finishes his work and leaves for home. “My mother can’t stay alone at home as somebody needs to be there to look after her. For the last five years, I have been bringing her to my tea stall everyday in all the seasons to take care of her. The unfortunate part is that I have to bring her to my tea stall even when it rains or snows during winters,” Farooq said. In winters, Farooq has to carry extra woolens and kangri (local firepot) for her mother to keep her warm. “By bringing her daily to my tea stall, I try to ensure that she stays close to me. Besides attending to the customers, I try to keep her engaged in talks so that she does not feel lonely. I try to comfort her in every possible way at the tea stall,” Farooq said. The labour for Farooq does not end by closure of his tea stall in the evening. Once at home, he has to prepare meals for himself and his mother. Besides, he has to also take care of other daily chores. His mother is all praise for his son. “I pray that the Almighty gives everybody a son like him. He is serves and takes care of me like a child. He even baths me. He never leaves me alone and I pray that he prospers in life and gets a better reward in the life hereafter,” she said. Farooq’s unwavering affection and love for his mother has become an inspiration for many. All those visiting his small tea stall return back to their places after witnessing love and dedication that every child must give their parents, just as much as their parents gave them.