Bengal CM Mamata, Governor Ananda Bose spar over university appointments
Mamata also threatened to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan if he continued to act against the federal structure and disregard the state government.
Published: 06th September 2023 08:36 AM | Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:51 AM
KOLKATA: Face-off between Mamata Banerjee and governor CV Ananda Bose hit a new low on Tuesday with the West Bengal chief minister accusing the constitutional head of the state of interfering in the affairs of the state-run universities and threatening to block funds for universities in Bengal.
Upping the ante against Bose for his recent decisions of appointing interim vice-chancellors in seven universities and initiating process for nine other institutions, Mamata also threatened to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan if he continues to act against the federal structure and disregard state government.
“Have you ever heard of a vice-chancellor being changed in the middle of the night? He is running Raj Bhavan like it is his zamindari. If they obey what you are doing, I will create a financial blockade. Let us see how the vice-chancellors are given salary,” she said.