Bengal CM Mamata, Governor Ananda Bose spar over university appointments

Mamata also threatened to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan if he continued to act against the federal structure and disregard the state government.

Published: 06th September 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R) and Governor CV Ananda Bose(L), used for representational purposes only.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Face-off between Mamata Banerjee and governor CV Ananda Bose hit a new low on Tuesday with the West Bengal chief minister accusing the constitutional head of the state of interfering in the affairs of the state-run universities and threatening to block funds for universities in Bengal.

Upping the ante against Bose for his recent decisions of appointing interim vice-chancellors in seven universities and initiating process for nine other institutions, Mamata also threatened to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan if he continues to act against the federal structure and disregard state government.

“Have you ever heard of a vice-chancellor being changed in the middle of the night? He is running Raj Bhavan like it is his zamindari. If they obey what you are doing, I will create a financial blockade. Let us see how the vice-chancellors are given salary,” she said. 

