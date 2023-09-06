Bengal CM Mamata, Governor Ananda Bose spar over university appointments

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Face-off between Mamata Banerjee and governor CV Ananda Bose hit a new low on Tuesday with the West Bengal chief minister accusing the constitutional head of the state of interfering in the affairs of the state-run universities and threatening to block funds for universities in Bengal.

Upping the ante against Bose for his recent decisions of appointing interim vice-chancellors in seven universities and initiating process for nine other institutions, Mamata also threatened to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan if he continues to act against the federal structure and disregard state government.

“Have you ever heard of a vice-chancellor being changed in the middle of the night? He is running Raj Bhavan like it is his zamindari. If they obey what you are doing, I will create a financial blockade. Let us see how the vice-chancellors are given salary,” she said.

