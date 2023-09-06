Opposition asks Centre to spell out agenda for special Parliament session

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc, INDIA, on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out the agenda of the special Parliament session to be held from September 18 to 22. The Opposition parties will attend the session but will raise key issues including price rise, unemployment, and Manipur violence.

Sources said party leader Sonia Gandhi will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early passage of the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha has already passed it. The Opposition stance was decided at a dinner meeting convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his official residence on Tuesday.

Leaders of various Opposition parties attended the dinner meeting. Taking to micro-blogging site X after the meeting, Kharge said the 'INDIA' alliance parties discussed the way forward for the special session and decided to keep the focus on raising people’s issues.

“Modi government is convening a special session of Parliament for the first time without spelling out the agenda. No one from any opposition party has been consulted or informed. This is not the way to run a democracy,” he posted on X.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the government is keeping the country in the dark about the session’s agenda. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it is impossible to have only government business during the five-day session.

“We are not going to sit only for Modi Chalisa. We will surely demand answers from the government and raise our issues in every session. But, we were not getting the opportunity to raise them in previous sessions,” he said.

Ahead of the INDIA meet, the Congress held a strategy group meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, where party leaders in both Houses were present.

NEW DELHI: Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc, INDIA, on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out the agenda of the special Parliament session to be held from September 18 to 22. The Opposition parties will attend the session but will raise key issues including price rise, unemployment, and Manipur violence. Sources said party leader Sonia Gandhi will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for early passage of the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha has already passed it. The Opposition stance was decided at a dinner meeting convened by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his official residence on Tuesday. Leaders of various Opposition parties attended the dinner meeting. Taking to micro-blogging site X after the meeting, Kharge said the 'INDIA' alliance parties discussed the way forward for the special session and decided to keep the focus on raising people’s issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Modi government is convening a special session of Parliament for the first time without spelling out the agenda. No one from any opposition party has been consulted or informed. This is not the way to run a democracy,” he posted on X. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the government is keeping the country in the dark about the session’s agenda. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it is impossible to have only government business during the five-day session. “We are not going to sit only for Modi Chalisa. We will surely demand answers from the government and raise our issues in every session. But, we were not getting the opportunity to raise them in previous sessions,” he said. Ahead of the INDIA meet, the Congress held a strategy group meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, where party leaders in both Houses were present.