Home Nation

UP gears up to tackle pilgrims’ rush in Ayodhya

The state and the central government are working to put Ayodhya on the global map as a prominent destination for spiritual tourism.

Published: 06th September 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An illustration of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In order to prepare Ayodhya for the influx of devotees after the opening of the upcoming Ram temple in January, next year, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting presided over by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved over two dozen groups from the hospitality sector to set up high-end star hotels in the temple town in the near future.

According to the UP government sources, PM Modi along with CM Adityanath and the district administration officials of Ayodhya, reviewed the progress of 263 projects worth Rs 30,923 crore underway in the temple town in New Delhi on Tuesday. These projects are associated with 37 departments. 

Moreover, with the date for the consecration of idol of Ram idol in the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple inching closer, the state government has given approval to 26 groups, including the Taj group, of the hospitality industry to set up star hotels so that devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya during the inauguration and after that do not face any inconvenience.

While the Taj group has proposed a 100-bed hotel of the Taj by Vivanta series and a 120-bed Ginger hotel, the Radisson group is also eager to set up a facility in the temple town and has got approval for the same. In all, 89 firms had shown keen interest in setting up hotels in and around Ayodhya, of which around 40 had applied for the registration and 26 of them have been approved for registration. 

Regional tourism officer, RP Yadav confirmed that besides Taj, Radisson and Oyo had also applied to seek the registration. So far, the groups that have got the approval for registration, mostly, barring a few, have shown their willingness to set up a budget or three-star hotels. As per the provisions of the new tourism policy-2023 of the UP government, the interested party is given a rebate in taxes including stamp and development fees.

The state and the central government are working to put Ayodhya on the global map as a prominent destination for spiritual tourism. As per a rough estimation, after the opening of the Ram temple, there would be a multi-fold increase in the footfall of devotees and tourists in the temple town. Last year, around four crore devotees and tourists, including 2 lakh foreigners had visited Ayodhya.

After the opening of Ram temple, the number of visitors is likely to go up to 10 crore annually, said the state government sources. In Ayodhya, streets, roads and highways are being widened apart from the approval of a new outer ring road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar PradeshRam templeAyodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp