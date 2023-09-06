US President Joe Biden's arrival to kickstart countdown to G20 Summit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden's arrival on Thursday, September 7, will kickstart the countdown to the 18th G20 Summit that India is hosting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Delhi on the evening of September 7 after attending the ASEAN India and East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

PM Modi and President Biden will have a bilateral meeting on September 8 as a prelude to the Summit. Most leaders would arrive in Delhi by the evening of September 8.

The main Summit will begin in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan on September 9. Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Fumio Kishida are amongst a host of world leaders attending this Summit.

There will be meetings and deliberations on September 9 which will include discussions on economy, Ukraine, food security and climate change.

The African Union will formally join the G20 and the grouping will be referred to as G21 thereafter.

On September 9th the President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner for all the leaders and other dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam. This dinner has already been in the news as the invite went from the 'President of Bharat'.

On the day of the Summit, a special itinerary has been worked out for the spouses of the leaders. This includes visits to the Agriculture Institute, Rajghat, National Gallery of Modern Art and a shopping trip.

On the morning of September 10, the leaders will meet again and the final draft of a joint declaration or leaders statement will be announced. The G20 Presidency will then be handed over to Brazil.

Most of the leaders will leave Delhi between the evening of September 10 and morning of September 11.

Leaders who are attending the Summit:

Argentina -- Alberto Fernandez

Australia -- Anthony Albanese

Brazil -- Luiz Inacio

Canada -- Justin Trudeau

China -- Li Chiang

France -- Emmanuel Macron

Germany -- Olaf Scholz

India -- Narendra Modi

Indonesia -- Joko Widodo

Italy -- Georgia Meloni

Japan -- Fumio Kishida

Mexico -- Andres Manuel

South Korea -- Yoon Suk Yeol

Russia -- Sergey Lavrov

Saudi Arabia -- Muhammad Bin Salman

South Africa -- Cyril Ramaphosa

Turkey -- RC Erdogan

United Kingdom -- Rishi Sunak

United States -- Joe Biden

European Union -- Charles Michael

