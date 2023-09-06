US President Joe Biden's arrival to kickstart countdown to G20 Summit
PM Modi and President Biden will have a bilateral meeting on September 8 as a prelude to the Summit. Most leaders would arrive in Delhi by the evening of September 8.
NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden's arrival on Thursday, September 7, will kickstart the countdown to the 18th G20 Summit that India is hosting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Delhi on the evening of September 7 after attending the ASEAN India and East Asia Summit in Jakarta.
The main Summit will begin in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan on September 9. Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Fumio Kishida are amongst a host of world leaders attending this Summit.
There will be meetings and deliberations on September 9 which will include discussions on economy, Ukraine, food security and climate change.
The African Union will formally join the G20 and the grouping will be referred to as G21 thereafter.
On September 9th the President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner for all the leaders and other dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam. This dinner has already been in the news as the invite went from the 'President of Bharat'.
On the day of the Summit, a special itinerary has been worked out for the spouses of the leaders. This includes visits to the Agriculture Institute, Rajghat, National Gallery of Modern Art and a shopping trip.
On the morning of September 10, the leaders will meet again and the final draft of a joint declaration or leaders statement will be announced. The G20 Presidency will then be handed over to Brazil.
Most of the leaders will leave Delhi between the evening of September 10 and morning of September 11.
Leaders who are attending the Summit:
Argentina -- Alberto Fernandez
Australia -- Anthony Albanese
Brazil -- Luiz Inacio
Canada -- Justin Trudeau
China -- Li Chiang
France -- Emmanuel Macron
Germany -- Olaf Scholz
India -- Narendra Modi
Indonesia -- Joko Widodo
Italy -- Georgia Meloni
Japan -- Fumio Kishida
Mexico -- Andres Manuel
South Korea -- Yoon Suk Yeol
Russia -- Sergey Lavrov
Saudi Arabia -- Muhammad Bin Salman
South Africa -- Cyril Ramaphosa
Turkey -- RC Erdogan
United Kingdom -- Rishi Sunak
United States -- Joe Biden
European Union -- Charles Michael