Centre to gift books titled 'Bharat, The Mother of Democracy' & 'Elections in India' to G20 delegates

The booklets make a clear assertion that ‘Bharat’ is the official name of the country, stating that it is mentioned in the Constitution and the discussions of 1946-48.

'Bharat Mandapam' ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Wednesday unveiled two informative booklets in preparation for the G20 Summit, providing a historical overview of the country dating back to 6000 BCE. The booklets, titled ‘Bharat, The Mother of Democracy’ and ‘Elections in India,’ will be presented to the visiting dignitaries.  Soft copies of these documents have also been made available on the official G20 website.

Within these 40 pages across both booklets, various topics are explored, including the significance of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the democratic practices of Akbar, and India’s evolution in power transitions through general elections.

The Ramayana, India’s great epic, symbolises the governance focused on the welfare of the people. When the ancient kingdom of Ayodhya needed a new king, King Dasharatha sought the approval of his council of ministers and the people’s representatives. Lord Rama was chosen as the king through a wider consultation process, reflecting the will of the people. These insights have been shared in booklets released by the government.

The booklets make a clear assertion that ‘Bharat’ is the official name of the country, stating that it is mentioned in the Constitution and the discussions of 1946-48. It emphasizes that Bharat, as the cradle of democracy, embodies six-star qualities: freedom, equality, acceptability, harmony, service, and inclusivity.

The booklets highlight the long-standing tradition of seeking the consent of people in governance throughout India’s recorded history. It underscores the historical significance of promoting public participation, particularly in the Vedic era.

Describing Lord Rama as a king chosen by his people, the booklet recounts how the ancient Kingdom of Ayodhya selected Rama as their leader after thorough consultations with all sections of society. 

