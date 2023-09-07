'No mercy': Properties of Jammu and Kashmir militants living in Pakistan to be seized, says DGP

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Talking tough, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said the properties of J&K militants, who have taken refuge in Pakistan and are living there, would be seized. The army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch by killing two militants.

“We have got a list of terrorists, who are residents of J&K and have fled to Pakistan to take refuge there. Their properties are being seized and this process will continue,” DGP Dilbagh Singh told reporters in Rajouri. He said a close watch is being kept on these terrorists as they continue to promote terrorism from across the LoC.

“These people are behind the attempts to revive militancy in J&K,” the DGP said. He said no mercy would be shown to these militants if they attempted to return. “If they try to come back, they will be killed,” he added. According to sources, J&K police is compiling a list of militants from J&K, who are presently living and operating in Pakistan.

Police and security agencies have blamed Pakistan-based J&K militants for attempting to revive militancy in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and other parts of the Jammu region.

Meanwhile, the army today foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Mandi sector of the Poonch district. “Two terrorists were observed crossing LoC coming towards this side during the preceding night in Mandi sub sector of Poonch district,” defence spokesman Jammu Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

He said a joint operation was launched immediately by the Army and police to intercept the infiltrating militants. “Taking advantage of hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient, militants fired heavily from automatic weapons towards the troops in an attempt to escape from the area,” he said.

Continuing, the defence spokesman added, “The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing firefight, which continued till today afternoon, both militants were killed.” He revealed that the body of one militant and war-like stores had been recovered during the operation and a search is still going on to recover the dead body of the second militant who was killed in the encounter.

‘Revival of militancy’

DGP Dilbagh Singh said a close watch is being kept on these terrorists as they continue to promote terrorism from across the LoC. “These people are behind the attempts to revive militancy in J&K,” the DGP said. He said no mercy would be shown to these militants if they attempted to return.

