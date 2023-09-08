Home Nation

Firing between security forces, armed men in strife-torn Manipur's Tengnoupal district

According to officials, the firing started around 6 am and has been continuing intermittently.

Published: 08th September 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

manipurviolence-soldiers

FILE - Indian army soldiers patrol a deserted village in Churachandpur, in Manipur, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A firing between security forces and armed men has been reported from the Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since the early hours of Friday, officials said.

According to officials, the firing started around 6 am and has been continuing intermittently.

There are no reports of injuries or casualties as of now, they said.

Security forces are monitoring the situation.

This comes two days after thousands of protesters gathered at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday and tried to break through army barricades in an attempt to reach their deserted houses in Torbung.

Tension was palpable in the area, with security forces comprising personnel of RAF, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, officials said.

A day before the protest, a full curfew had been clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur as a preventive measure.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp