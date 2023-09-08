G20: IMF chief dances to Sambalpuri tunes, Pradhan says ‘Odia pride’

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva, on her arrival in India for the G20 Summit, won many a heart.

On arriving in India to attend the G20 summit, she was greeted by a cultural dance performance at the Delhi airport.

Seeing the colourfully dressed folk dancers dancing to the tunes of Odisha’s famous Sambalpuri song, she could not resist and grooved to the tunes of the upbeat folk song.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the first to flag it on X.

Attaching the video of her dance moves, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted, "Difficult to resist Sambalpuri beats."

"MD International Monetary Fund K Georgieva arrives in India for G20 summit to a Sambalpuri song and dance welcome."

He added the hashtag Odia Pride.

Difficult to resist #Sambalpuri beats .



MD International Monetary Fund Ms. @KGeorgieva arrives in India for #G20 summit to a #Sambalpuri song and dance welcome . #OdiaPride pic.twitter.com/4tx0nmhUfK — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 8, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in X, formerly Twitter, mentioned it too. “I also appreciate the affection you have shown for our culture when you arrived in Delhi.”

In the video, which has since gone viral, an elated Georgieva applauds the dancers. She is first seen swaying to the tunes of the folk song, then, as she couldn’t resist, tries to match a few dance steps with the dancers.

But before she finally leaves, she again tries to shake a leg with the dancers. She then went with a traditional ‘namaste’ to the dancers.

The G20 Summit will begin in New Delhi on Saturday and occur at the inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

