G20 Summit: Receive delegates with message 'welcome to sacred land of Bharat', Centre to ministers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Namaskar! Apka Bharat ki pavitra bhumi par swagat hai” (You are welcome on the sacred land of Bharat). That’s how 17 Modi ministers will greet foreign VVIPs and dignitaries arriving for the G20 Summit. The dignitaries will witness traditional Indian salutations upon arrival as well as a “heart-touching” see-off.

A senior official associated with a minister assigned to welcome the guests, said, “Bharat is known for its mesmerising cultural diversity hospitality. The ministers have also reportedly been asked to show maximum level of courtesy and humility while receiving G20 foreign delegates.”

At the etiquette level, the ministers receiving the dignitaries have been briefed about what to say and how to carry themselves while receiving or seeing off the guests. The ministers would greet the delegates either with the country’s traditional shawls or bunches of fresh flowers. “One thing is clear: ‘Bharat’ will mean the country,” remarked a source.

The dresses of these ministers would reflect the country’s culture. In a few exceptions, some ministers would be in Western attire — trousers with a matching shirt and tie. While greeting, the Indian side will also keep in mind the cultural aspects of the other side.

The dishes should prominently include a range of delicacies cooked with millets at government dinners to be served in silver and gold-plated tableware. “Around 1,550 silver-gold plated tableware and salvers for serving dishes have been arranged from various states,” said a source.

“Soon after a delegate steps out of the flight staircase, the ministers, along with other officials, will welcome him/her either in Hindi or English or probably in the native language of the delegate,” said a source.

Most of the ministers greeting the guests are Ministers of State (MoS). Former Army chief and MoS VK Singh, along with MEA officials, have been assigned the responsibility of welcoming US President Joe Biden at Palam airport.

He will also receive Chinese Premier Li Qiang. British PM Rishi Sunak, who has his roots in India, will be received and welcomed by MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He would also receive Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

Sources indicated that Railway MoS Darshana Jardosh will receive Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina while MoS Shobha Karandlaje will receive Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

MoS Nityanand Rai will welcome UAE’s HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar will receive Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

MoS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will greet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and MoS Anupriya Patel will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron.

