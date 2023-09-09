Home Nation

G20: Modi announces adoption of New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration

The G20 summit has started in New Delhi on Saturday.

A security personnel with a sniffer dog outside Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the G20 adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that consensus had been reached among the member countries.

"Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi told the leaders while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

"It is my proposal that this G20 Declaration be adopted," the prime minister said.

After the approval of the members, Modi said, "I announce the adoption of this Declaration".

"On this occasion, I would like to thank our ministers, sherpas and all officials who made this possible with their hard work," he said.

With consensus eluding on the paragraph relating to the Ukraine conflict, India had on Friday circulated a draft Summit Declaration among the member countries without the paragraph on the geopolitical issue in an attempt to hammer out a positive outcome, according to diplomatic sources.

"The New Delhi Leaders Declaration has been officially adopted at the G20 India Leaders' Summit! Today's era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation and India's G20 Presidency under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly towards this goal," India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on X.

"Historical and Path breaking G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's leadership in today's world," he said.

G20 summit Leaders' declaration

