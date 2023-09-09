G20 Summit: PM Modi announces launch of Global Biofuel Alliance

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Global Biofuel Alliance' and urged the G20 nations to join the initiative.

Speaking at the G20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged leaders to start working on the 'Green Credit Initiative'.

"Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent," he said.

“India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on Sept 9 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This marks the first-ever #G20Summit hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days,” #NarendraModi said.https://t.co/9eXNTH77bm — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 9, 2023

"We could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security," Modi said at the session attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday announced the launch of the 'Global Biofuel Alliance' and urged the G20 nations to join the initiative. Speaking at the G20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged leaders to start working on the 'Green Credit Initiative'. "Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on Sept 9 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This marks the first-ever #G20Summit hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days,” #NarendraModi said.https://t.co/9eXNTH77bm — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 9, 2023 "We could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security," Modi said at the session attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.