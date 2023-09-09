Maharashtra quota row: Shinde minister faces protest, Dhangar community wants inclusion in ST

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government would soon be in double trouble over the reservation storm triggered by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Now the Dhangar community wants its inclusion into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

A member of the Dhangar Aarakshan Kruti Samiti threw turmeric powder over Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil in Solapur on Friday. The Dhangar community is currently included in the OBC category, while they have demanded their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The STs opposing the Dhangars’ demand have threatened agitation. Shekhar Bangale, a member of the Dhangar Aarakshan Kruti Samiti Bangale who had gone to meet Vikhe-Patil to submit a memorandum pulled the sachet of turmeric powder from his pocket and threw it at BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at Government Guest House in Solapur.

He also hurled slogans against the government. Vikhe Patil is also the guardian minister of Solapur district.

Bangale was later thrashed by the BJP minister’s supporters and frisked away by cops. Then, he was immediately taken into custody by police. “We will not hesitate to blacken the face of incumbent ministers or the chief minister if his community’s reservation demand is not met by them,” said an angry Bangale.

However, after the incident, Vikhe-Patil asked the police not to file a case against Bangale.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the guardian minister on behalf of the Dhangar Samiti. We have demanded the long-pending reservation for the Dhangar community and also requested the government not to touch the OBC quota,” he said. “We have been demanding reservation for a very long time. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis during his 2014 state elections campaign had assured us that the community would get the benefit soon. It has been nine years since Fadnavis’ statement,” said Bangale.

