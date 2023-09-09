PM Modi’s nameplate at G20 Summit replaces India with 'Bharat' amid renaming row

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi delivered the inaugural address at the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. The nameplate kept in front of the PM read "Bharat".

"India seems to have been replaced by Bharat at the government function. And it is now clear with this arrangement made at G20", remarked an official, describing the move worth merits.

The nameplate is a strong message amid the Bharat vs. India row, This has also sparked speculation that the special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18-22 is aimed at formalising this push to rename the country as Bharat.

This comes days after a huge controversy broke out over replacing India with Bharat in the invitation from President Draupadi Murmu to the G23 delegates.

The UN had also in the backdrop of the recent raging controversy over the likely name change hinted that if New Delhi moves and completes the required formalities for the name change the UN will go by the book and will change the name at the UN (records).

Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq, referenced Turkey's recent name change to Turkiye as an example.

Bharat instead of India has started figuring in many places. Recently, a government booklet on the PM's visit to Indonesia referred to Narendra Modi as the “Prime Minister of Bharat”.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi delivered the inaugural address at the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. The nameplate kept in front of the PM read "Bharat". "India seems to have been replaced by Bharat at the government function. And it is now clear with this arrangement made at G20", remarked an official, describing the move worth merits. The nameplate is a strong message amid the Bharat vs. India row, This has also sparked speculation that the special session of Parliament scheduled for September 18-22 is aimed at formalising this push to rename the country as Bharat.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This comes days after a huge controversy broke out over replacing India with Bharat in the invitation from President Draupadi Murmu to the G23 delegates. The UN had also in the backdrop of the recent raging controversy over the likely name change hinted that if New Delhi moves and completes the required formalities for the name change the UN will go by the book and will change the name at the UN (records). Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Farhan Haq, referenced Turkey's recent name change to Turkiye as an example. Bharat instead of India has started figuring in many places. Recently, a government booklet on the PM's visit to Indonesia referred to Narendra Modi as the “Prime Minister of Bharat”.