G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General António Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat.

Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole with an image of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, which was his home from 1917 to 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle, in the background.

ALSO READ | 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: G20 Sherpa Kant

The Prime Minister was seen explaining to the leaders the significance of the ashram.

The G20 leaders paid tributes to Gandhi by laying wreaths at his samadhi.

While some leaders, including Modi and Sunak, walked barefoot, others were seen wearing white footwear provided to the visitors at Rajghat.

Later, Modi said in a post on X that at the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Gandhi -- the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.

"As diverse nations converge, Gandhi ji's timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," he wrote.

At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.



As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future. pic.twitter.com/QEkMsaYN5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023

READ MORE | 'Really big deal': Rail and shipping corridor linking India to Middle East, Europe announced at G20 Summit

ALSO READ | Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs for G20 nations: Indian Biogas Association

NEW DELHI: G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General António Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat. Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole with an image of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, which was his home from 1917 to 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle, in the background.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 15 drafts led to consensus on Ukraine: G20 Sherpa Kant The Prime Minister was seen explaining to the leaders the significance of the ashram. The G20 leaders paid tributes to Gandhi by laying wreaths at his samadhi. While some leaders, including Modi and Sunak, walked barefoot, others were seen wearing white footwear provided to the visitors at Rajghat. Later, Modi said in a post on X that at the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Gandhi -- the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. "As diverse nations converge, Gandhi ji's timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future," he wrote. At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future. pic.twitter.com/QEkMsaYN5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023 READ MORE | 'Really big deal': Rail and shipping corridor linking India to Middle East, Europe announced at G20 Summit ALSO READ | Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs for G20 nations: Indian Biogas Association