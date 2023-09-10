Inclusion of African Union in G20 is 'significant stride' towards more inclusive global dialogue: PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 is a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue and stressed on collaborative efforts for the benefit of the entire world.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world.

It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Modi's proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world's top economies.

Responding to a post by Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on the African Union's inclusion in the G20, Modi said on X, "Indeed, the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 is a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue. We look forward to collaborative efforts that benefit not only our respective continents but also the entire world."

Kenya welcomes the addition of the African Union — the fastest growing continent in the world — to the G20. This will increase the voice of Africa, visibility, and influence on the global stage and provide a platform to advance the common interest of our people.



In another post responding to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Modi said, "The inclusion of African Union in the G20 underscores its pivotal role in global progress. We stand ready to further collaborate and boost our shared aspirations. We will keep working closely for global well-being."

In his inaugural remarks at the Summit on Saturday, Modi asked the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to join other leaders at the high table, making the 55-member bloc the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to be a permanent member of the G20.

The Addis Ababa-headquartered African Union (AU) comprises the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent.

It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity, Africa's first post-independence continental institution set up in 1963 with 32 members.

Collectively, African Union member states have a GDP of nearly USD 3 trillion and a population of around 1.4 billion.

