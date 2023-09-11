Home Nation

CM Shivraj Chouhan adds power bill sops to Ladli Behana Scheme in MP

After transferring Rs 1,269 crore into the accounts of the women under the scheme,  Chouhan also announced Rs 450 cooking gas cylinders to the beneficiaries.

Published: 11th September 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a roadshow in Gwalior, on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The fourth monthly instalment under the ‘Ladli Behana Scheme’ was credited into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore financially weak women by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an event in Gwalior of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

After transferring Rs 1,269 crore into the accounts of the women under the scheme (six lakh more eligible have been added this month under the scheme), Chouhan also announced Rs 450 cooking gas cylinders to the beneficiaries. Further, the CM announced providing pucca houses under the ‘Ladli Behana Awas Yojana’ to those left out in the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’.

The government will pay the increased amount of electricity bills of the eligible women who have received inflated bills. The bills will be reduced to zero by this month and from next month they will get Rs 100 on the electricity consumption of less than one kilowatt.

Moreover, married women between 21 and 23 years of age and those having a tractor at home, will also be included in the Ladli yojana, Chouhan asserted. From the next year, the chief minister said, Rs 25,000 would be deposited in the bank accounts of students who score over 60 per cent marks in Class XII. Two-wheelers will be awarded to the students who get first, second and third rank in Class XII, he added.

The beneficiaries of ‘Ladli Behana Scheme’ will get Rs 1,250 monthly starting from October instead of the earlier Rs 1,000. Addressing the event, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Chouhan is sensitive to the empowerment of women and girls, the education of students and making the youths self-reliant.  

Under Chouhan’s leadership MP has made unprecedented progress, he claimed. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the CM has changed the attitude of parents towards daughters. 
The impact of the efforts made for women’s empowerment is clearly visible, Scindia added.

