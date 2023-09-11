Home Nation

Govt committed to giving quota to Maratha community, decision must be foolproof: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Shinde said he had assured Manoj Jharange Patil, who has been on hunger strike in Jalna district for the past several days, that the Maharashtra government was fully with the Maratha community.

Published: 11th September 2023 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government is committed to giving reservations to the Maratha community by proving its social and educational backwardness.

He was speaking to reporters at Pune's Bhimashankar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

"It is our clear stand to give reservations to the Maratha community. When Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister (between 2014 and 2019), we had given reservations to the Maratha community but it was set aside by the Supreme Court," he said.

ALSO READ | Activist Jarange threatens to continue hunger strike till Marathas get Kunbi certificates

"It is our priority to prove that the Maratha community is backward on social and educational grounds. We are giving first preference to it and dedicated committees are working on it. Time should be given to the government," the chief minister said.

Shinde said he had assured Manoj Jharange Patil, who has been on hunger strike in Jalna district for the past several days, that the Maharashtra government was fully with the Maratha community.

"We do not want to cheat anyone by taking any (weak) decision. A decision which we take must stand the legal test. The government's stand is that reservations given to the Maratha community must be foolproof," he said.

Asserting that reservations must be given to the Maratha community without affecting such facilities of other groups, Shinde asked opposition parties to cooperate with his government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maratha Maratha Reservation Eknath Shinde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp