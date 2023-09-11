Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Jatayu cruise to sail through Saryu

The cruise ship, which can accommodate around 70 passengers at a time, will complete its voyage in around one-and-half to two hours.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Adding glitter to the glory of Ayodhya, the UP government launched a cruise service in river Saryu last week. The cruise ship, which can accommodate around 70 passengers at a time, will complete its voyage in around one-and-half to two hours.  Named ‘Jatayu’, the cruise will cover a total distance of 18 km in the river. Making four trips in a day, it will embark on a first trip at around 4.30 am and end at 6.30 am; the second will be from 11 am to 1 pm; the third from 4 pm to 6 pm and the last trip from 6 pm to 8 pm. The air-conditioned, two-floored cruise is 45-feet-long and 15-feet-wide. Passengers will be shown a short film on Lord Ram and Ayodhya. 

Ex-deputy CM Dinesh Sharma back in politics

Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, whose name is synonymous with Lucknow as he was the first citizen of the City of Nawabs,  is back in the political reckoning. He was declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Sharma, an academician par excellence,  is a Lucknow University professor and a prominent Brahmin face of the BJP in the state. He was dropped from the Yogi cabinet when the BJP returned to power after the 2022 assembly polls. The by-poll to Rajya Sabha was necessitated by the death of Hardwar Dubey, a BJP MP.

Global show on MSME during Sept 21-25

The UP government is set to organise a mega trade show — UP International Trade Show, 2023 — from September 21 to 25 by putting up startups, industries, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and local crafts on display to reach international buyers and get global recognition. Over 2,000 exhibitors from across Uttar Pradesh will showcase their products in this show that will be organised in Greater Noida. The event aims not only to showcase the state’s traditional crafts but also to bring new entrepreneurial products to global buyers. The health and wellness sector will also be highlighted in the trade show.

