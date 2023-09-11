Seven persons killed in accident in Tami Nadu's Tirupathur

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Seven women died in a road accident when a mini tourist bus was struck from behind by a lorry, causing the bus to overturn on the passengers who were sitting in front of it, on the Bangalore-Chennai National Highway at Sandiyur near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur district during the early hours of today at around 3 am.

According to Natrampalli police, 10 persons were injured, of which 9 were admitted at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and one child received treatment through OP. Among the injured five were women and 4 were men.

The victims have been identified as Selvi (55), Meera (51), Devaki (50), Kalavathy (50), Savithri (42), Geethanjali (35), and Deivaanai (32), all residents of Pernampet town in Vellore district.

Police said, more than 20 persons went to Bangalore for a tour on September 8 and were returning back to their hometown in two minibuses through Bangalore-Chennai National Highway on September 11 after visiting the tourist spots. However, as one of the minibuses experienced tyre punctures on the service road at Sandiyur near Natrampalli, they stopped the bus near the center median. While working on the repair, the passengers were seated in front of the bus.

However, during this time, an Eicher lorry approaching from behind collided with the bus, which in turn fell onto the passengers resulting in the death of seven women and 9 injured including the driver and cleaner. The injured were transported to Natrampalli Government Hospital, who were then transferred to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies of three were taken to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital and four were sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital.

Tirupattur Collector D Bhaskara Pandian visited the kin of the victims at the government hospital in Tirupattur. Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian visited the families of victims at Vaniyambadi Government Hospital. Kirshnagiri Collector, K M Sarayu visited the injured at the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

Following the incident, Rs 1 lakh solatium was announced to the kin of the seven women, who died in the accident and Rs 50, 000 for each of the injured.

