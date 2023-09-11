Special parliament may see bills for One Nation - One Election, Women's reservation 

Sindhiya By

The Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken everyone by surprise by convening a special session of the Parliament.

The Centre has so far revealed no information about its intent behind calling for the special session. However, this has not put a stop to speculation on what the session could be all about.

Among the various bills that are being talked about as possible to be discussed in the special session are the rumoured " One Nation One Election " bill, a bill to introduce a uniform civil code, and the women's reservation bill.

The UCC has been among the oldest election promises of the BJP. For the same reason, it has been one that has sat the longest on the backburner for the party. Has Modi finally decided to bite the bullet in an effort to consolidate his formation’s political support ahead of the 2024 general elections? We will have to wait for a week to find out.

The Women’s Reservation Bill too has been in the ice-box for a long time, but not as long as the UCC. In 2008, the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and it was passed with 186-1 votes on March 9, 2010.

However, the Bill was never taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

At the time, the RJD, the JD(U) and the SP were its most vocal opponents. They demanded 33% reservation for backward groups within the 33% quota for women.

In 2014, the BJP promised 33% reservation for women in its manifesto and repeated the promise in its 2019 agenda. But there has been no movement from the government in this regard.

Passing of this bill now could win Modi crucial support in the female electorate, while also catching his rivals by surprise.

There is also speculation that the session may have been called and celebrate India's recent moon landing and perhaps the hosting of the annual G-20 summit this weekend.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi tweeted the surprise announcement about the special sitting of both Houses.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from September 18-22 having 5 sittings,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced on micro-blogging site X.

“Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” added Joshi.

Meanwhile, politically speaking the panel set up by the Central government, headed by Former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of the ‘one nation, one election’ (ONOE) plan has not even been met yet. Political analysts say it is unlikely the special session will discuss ONOE.

If the government tables the Women’s Reservation Bill, it would cause much disharmony in the newly formed I.N.D.I.A alliance, as some of its members, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party, have publicly opposed it in its current form, while the Congress Party is in known to be in favor.

This is only the seventh time that such a special session has been called. Here are the five previous occasions when such a session has been called:

The first-ever special session of the Parliament was convened on 14 and 15 August, to mark India's independence.

The second time was in the year 1962, amidst the India- China war. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called on a special session on 8 and 9 November.

On 15 August 1972, a special session was called to mark the silver jubilee of India's Independence.

In August 1992, A midnight session was called to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement'.

On 30 June 2017, the Modi government called for a joint midnight session of both houses to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

It is important to note that all the previous special parliament sessions were convened for not more than two days. September 2023 session will be the first to gather for five days.

