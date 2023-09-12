Home Nation

6-year-old army dog dies protecting handler during Rajouri encounter

Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene.

Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit.(Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

RAJOURI: Making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian army, a six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday. 

Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene, the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu informed through a statement.

Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala', the statement read.

Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh, said one terrorist and an army jawan were killed in the encounter that broke out in the Narllah area of the Rajouri district in the Jammu region.

Three more jawans, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Last week, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district.

"War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said.

Indian Army defused an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3.

