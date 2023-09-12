Drug network suspected as Army jawan held in Punjab for leaking info to ISI

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: An army jawan hailing from Madhya Pradesh posted as a computer operator at Western Command headquarters was remanded to three-day police custody on Monday.

Sepoy Manpreet Sharma was arrested by the Punjab Police from Bhopal railway station on Sunday for allegedly supplying sensitive information to the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan through a drug peddler. He was brought to a Patiala court from Bhopal on Monday. A 140-page dossier, maps and pictures were shared by the sepoy to the peddler.

Punjab Police in a joint operation with ATS Madhya Pradesh arrested the soldier as he hails from Bhopal. He is posted as a computer operator at Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir in Punjab. Manpreet proceeded on leave after he came to know that the police had contacted the army for a joint probe into drug peddler Amrik Singh’s case – who was arrested in May last year.

During the probe into the drug peddling case in which Amrik was arrested, police had recovered five mobile phones all of different brands. During their examination, the cybercrime cell of the police was surprised to find out that Amrik was in touch with ISI agent Sher Khan in Pakistan. He also had a foreign SIM card and had shared maps and pictures of the army assets, besides a 140-page dossier containing information. It has been alleged that the information was sourced through the Army jawan.

Sources also alleged that Amrik was coerced into sharing information after being caught in a honeytrap laid by the ISI. Many voice recordings related to conversations between the drug peddler and the ISI agent are being investigated by the police and the army. Additionally, a retired IAS officer, reportedly a relative of Amrik, will also be questioned by the police in the coming days as he used to visit the drug peddler in jail.

Maps, pictures on Army assets leaked

A 140-page dossier, maps and pictures were shared by the sepoy to the peddler. He also had a foreign SIM card and had shared maps and pictures of the army assets, besides a 140-page dossier containing information. It is alleged that the information was sourced through Manpreet. During the probe, police had recovered five mobile phones

CHANDIGARH: An army jawan hailing from Madhya Pradesh posted as a computer operator at Western Command headquarters was remanded to three-day police custody on Monday. Sepoy Manpreet Sharma was arrested by the Punjab Police from Bhopal railway station on Sunday for allegedly supplying sensitive information to the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan through a drug peddler. He was brought to a Patiala court from Bhopal on Monday. A 140-page dossier, maps and pictures were shared by the sepoy to the peddler. Punjab Police in a joint operation with ATS Madhya Pradesh arrested the soldier as he hails from Bhopal. He is posted as a computer operator at Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir in Punjab. Manpreet proceeded on leave after he came to know that the police had contacted the army for a joint probe into drug peddler Amrik Singh’s case – who was arrested in May last year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the probe into the drug peddling case in which Amrik was arrested, police had recovered five mobile phones all of different brands. During their examination, the cybercrime cell of the police was surprised to find out that Amrik was in touch with ISI agent Sher Khan in Pakistan. He also had a foreign SIM card and had shared maps and pictures of the army assets, besides a 140-page dossier containing information. It has been alleged that the information was sourced through the Army jawan. Sources also alleged that Amrik was coerced into sharing information after being caught in a honeytrap laid by the ISI. Many voice recordings related to conversations between the drug peddler and the ISI agent are being investigated by the police and the army. Additionally, a retired IAS officer, reportedly a relative of Amrik, will also be questioned by the police in the coming days as he used to visit the drug peddler in jail. Maps, pictures on Army assets leaked A 140-page dossier, maps and pictures were shared by the sepoy to the peddler. He also had a foreign SIM card and had shared maps and pictures of the army assets, besides a 140-page dossier containing information. It is alleged that the information was sourced through Manpreet. During the probe, police had recovered five mobile phones