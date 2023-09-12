Husband kills lawyer wife over property dispute in Noida, held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The husband of a Supreme Court lawyer was arrested for allegedly killing her at their Noida residence, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The case came to light on Sunday when 61-year-old Renu Sinha’s brother made a PCR call and told police that his sister had not responded to his calls for two days. He told cops that her house in Sector 30 was locked from inside and that no one was responding.

The police rushed to house D-40, Sector 30 and broke the door open for a thorough check, police said.

“Renu Sinha was found lying dead inside the bathroom located on the ground floor of the house,” DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said on Monday.

The brother suspected the role of Nitin Nath Sinha in the murder as he was absconding and his phone was switched off. The police based on the statement of the brother lodged a case of murder and formed teams to locate Nitin Nath.

The police hunt continued late into the night and the husband’s phone was put on surveillance. When the police checked its last location, it was showing the same house after which cops again searched the house and the accused was found hiding in a storeroom.

The interrogation revealed that Nitin Nath had strained relations with his wife. The accused wanted to sell the house, which his wife refused. “ He (husband) went against her wishes and sold the house. He had also taken a partial payment of around Rs 55 lakh,” the DCP said.

On September 10, the couple again had an argument over the matter, which later escalated and the husband strangulated his wife to death, cops said. The interrogation of the accused revealed that the deceased was suffering from cancer till last month.

The couple had a son who lives abroad. The police officer said when the accused was nabbed after breaking open the storeroom door, he had the mobile phone of his dead wife and his own passport. “We suspected that he might try to flee the country,” said the officer.

Police said after strangulating his wife to death, the accused locked the house from inside and hid inside the storeroom. “Whosoever called him at that time, he told them he was in Lodhi Garden,” said police.

