Home Nation

India, Saudi to expedite west coast refinery project

They also agreed to diversify the current status of their hydrocarbon relationship into a “comprehensive energy partnership.” 

Published: 12th September 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands after signing the minutes of their meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India and Saudi Arabia on Monday decided to expedite the implementation of the USD 50 billion west coast refinery project during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The refinery-cum-petrochemical project in Maharashtra was planned in 2015.

Both sides also identified energy, defence, semiconductors, and space as areas for intensified cooperation.
They also agreed to diversify the current status of their hydrocarbon relationship into a “comprehensive energy partnership.” 

The two countries signed eight pacts to boost cooperation in a whole range of areas, including digitisation and investment. Trade in local currencies was part of the talks but is just at the discussion stage as of now. 

A joint statement said both sides also stressed the importance of strengthening security cooperation to combat terrorism and its financing. They rejected any attempt to link terrorism to any particular race, religion or culture. Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on a state visit to India. He stayed back after attending the G20 meeting during the weekend.

India’s exports to Saudi increased to USD 10.72 billion in 2022-23 from $8.8 billion in 2021-22, while its imports went up to USD 42 billion in 2022-23 from USD 34.1 billion in FY22, mainly on the back of oil shipments. Saudi investments in India stood at USD 3.22 billion as of June 23.

“The scope for cooperation in grid connectivity, renewable energy, food security, semiconductors, supply chains is immense,’’ Modi said. Saudi is one of India’s most important strategic partners, he added.

India is Saudi’s second-largest trading partner while the West Asian country is India’s fourth-largest trading partner. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said bilateral trade has the potential to reach USD 100 billion. 

At the G20 Summit, India, the US, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union announced an agreement to set up an India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor in a counter to China’s Belt and Rail initiative. The Arab nation said it is also considering setting up a sovereign wealth fund office in GIFT City for investment facilitation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiasaudi arabiaoilWest Coast refinery project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp