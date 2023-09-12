Rail network in Jammu and Kashmir likely to be extended to LoC

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northern Railway will soon initiate aerial as well as ground surveys for extending the railway line from Baramulla to the border town of Uri – thus connecting the Line of Control (LoC) with the rail link.

The Northern Railway has received an alignment approval report from the concerned agency for the 50 km long Baramulla to Uri train link, a railway official said. At present, the train plies between 135.5 km from Banihal to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

The official said once the report (alignment approval) is approved, the aerial, drone and ground survey of the 50 km long Baramulla-Uri rail link will be started. It will not take much long for the start of the aerial and ground survey, he said. According to the official, the alignment report has proposed setting up of over half a dozen railway stations in the 50 km long railway track.

The new railway line from Baramulla to Uri will pass through key locations like Baramulla, Sheeri, Gantmulla, Boniyar, Limber, Nougram, Lagama and Uri town. The extension of the train link to the border town of Uri will generate a lot of employment and locals can be the major beneficiaries.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in March this year had announced that the rail network in Kashmir will be expanded up to the Chinese border. The extension of the rail link up to the border area of Uri would improve the connectivity of the local population. Their journey to Baramulla, Srinagar and up to Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway would be eased and made hassle-free.

Besides, it would help trade and business as the border areas including Uri have been thrown open for tourists by the authorities after the improvement of the ground situation. With the increased connectivity, the tourists would find it easy to reach Uri and also plan their journey from Uri to other parts of the Valley on the same day.

Chairman Dry Fruit Association Uri Mohammad Amin, said after the extension of the train link up to Uri, their goods would reach Delhi within 36-48 hours instead of the present 10 days. “It will prove very beneficial for the traders, especially the fruit growers,” he said.

The train link to Uri would also help in the mobility of the troops deployed at the LoC in Uri and other forward areas of north Kashmir. It would help with quick transportation.

Aerial and ground surveys soon

The Northern Railway will soon initiate an aerial and ground survey for extending the railway line from Baramulla to the border town of Uri – thus connecting the Line of Control (LoC) with the rail link. The Northern Railway has received an alignment approval report from the concerned agency for the 50 km long Baramulla to Uri train link. At present, the train plies between 135.5 km from Banihal to Baramulla

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northern Railway will soon initiate aerial as well as ground surveys for extending the railway line from Baramulla to the border town of Uri – thus connecting the Line of Control (LoC) with the rail link. The Northern Railway has received an alignment approval report from the concerned agency for the 50 km long Baramulla to Uri train link, a railway official said. At present, the train plies between 135.5 km from Banihal to Baramulla in north Kashmir. The official said once the report (alignment approval) is approved, the aerial, drone and ground survey of the 50 km long Baramulla-Uri rail link will be started. It will not take much long for the start of the aerial and ground survey, he said. According to the official, the alignment report has proposed setting up of over half a dozen railway stations in the 50 km long railway track.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new railway line from Baramulla to Uri will pass through key locations like Baramulla, Sheeri, Gantmulla, Boniyar, Limber, Nougram, Lagama and Uri town. The extension of the train link to the border town of Uri will generate a lot of employment and locals can be the major beneficiaries. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in March this year had announced that the rail network in Kashmir will be expanded up to the Chinese border. The extension of the rail link up to the border area of Uri would improve the connectivity of the local population. Their journey to Baramulla, Srinagar and up to Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway would be eased and made hassle-free. Besides, it would help trade and business as the border areas including Uri have been thrown open for tourists by the authorities after the improvement of the ground situation. With the increased connectivity, the tourists would find it easy to reach Uri and also plan their journey from Uri to other parts of the Valley on the same day. Chairman Dry Fruit Association Uri Mohammad Amin, said after the extension of the train link up to Uri, their goods would reach Delhi within 36-48 hours instead of the present 10 days. “It will prove very beneficial for the traders, especially the fruit growers,” he said. The train link to Uri would also help in the mobility of the troops deployed at the LoC in Uri and other forward areas of north Kashmir. It would help with quick transportation. Aerial and ground surveys soon The Northern Railway will soon initiate an aerial and ground survey for extending the railway line from Baramulla to the border town of Uri – thus connecting the Line of Control (LoC) with the rail link. The Northern Railway has received an alignment approval report from the concerned agency for the 50 km long Baramulla to Uri train link. At present, the train plies between 135.5 km from Banihal to Baramulla