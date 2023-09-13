AR Rahman Concert Fiasco: DCP put under compulsory wait 

By PTI

CHENNAI: A senior official attached with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate was transferred and put under compulsory wait, days after the AR Rahman concert row that among others witnessed traffic snarls which even affected the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been put under "compulsory wait at Office of the DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force), Chennai, until further order," a Home Department note said.

Another IPS officer, Disha Mittal, DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, East, Law & Order, Greater Chennai Police has also been put under similar compulsory wait.

It further said Adarsh Pachera, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai has been transferred and posted as SP/DCP East, Tirunelveli City in the existing vacancy.

On Sunday, Oscar-winner Rahman's music concert here had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement resulting traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticket-holders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue of the concert comes, had visited the spot later and held enquiries.

CHENNAI: A senior official attached with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate was transferred and put under compulsory wait, days after the AR Rahman concert row that among others witnessed traffic snarls which even affected the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy. Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been put under "compulsory wait at Office of the DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force), Chennai, until further order," a Home Department note said. Another IPS officer, Disha Mittal, DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, East, Law & Order, Greater Chennai Police has also been put under similar compulsory wait.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It further said Adarsh Pachera, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai has been transferred and posted as SP/DCP East, Tirunelveli City in the existing vacancy. On Sunday, Oscar-winner Rahman's music concert here had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement resulting traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticket-holders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others. Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue of the concert comes, had visited the spot later and held enquiries.