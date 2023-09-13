Madhya Pradesh: Local BJP leader abducts, beats up and urinates on Dalit man in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Close on the heels of the shocking peeing case in Sidhi, a similar incident has come to light in the state capital Bhopal. This time, a 39-year-old Dalit man was abducted and beaten up by a gang led by a local BJP leader, who also urinated on the victim, according to the FIR.

The incident occurred at Chopda Kalan village under Sukhi Sevaniya police station limits in Bhopal on Sunday (September 10). The victim works as a Kotwar (Chaukidar) in the village.

According to the FIR, the victim received a call from Patwari Arun Mudgal on his mobile asking him to find out and stop the people who were trying to erect wire fencing on government land.

Acting on the verbal order, Ram Swarup Ahirwar reached the spot and asked Sheru Meena, a local BJP leader, and his aides to stop putting up the fence (which was meant to demarcate and sell the plots illegally). Infuriated over this, Meena and his aides abducted Ahirwar in an SUV. They took him to a farmhouse where Ahirwar was mercilessly beaten up. Meena then allegedly urinated on him and made caste-specific slurs.

Sheru Meena is reportedly a key supporter of second-time sitting BJP MLA and Vidhan Sabha’s former Pro Tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. On his Facebook page, Meena has posted photographs of him taken with Sharma.

According to SP (Bhopal Rural) Pramod Sinha, “All seven accused, including the prime accused Sheru Meena have been arrested.”

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma claimed that both Sheru Meena and Ram Swarup Ahirwar are his supporters. He added, “I haven’t tried to save the accused. Anyone can share pictures clicked with me on social media.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and AAP attacked the BJP over the latest incident.

“This latest urination incident has once again exposed how BJP leaders and their supporters, intoxicated by power are committing atrocities against Dalits and tribals. The people will teach them a befitting lesson in coming elections,” Congress MLA Kunar Chaudhary said.

The incident is reminiscent of the 2019 peeing incident on a tribal man by an alleged BJP man Pravesh Shukla in Sidhi district. The video of the incident had gone viral on July 4, leading to the arrest of the accused the same night.

