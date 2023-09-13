Rise above politics to help flood-hit people in Himachal Pradesh: Priyanka tells Centre

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked the BJP-led Centre to rise above politics and declare Himachal’s rain tragedy as a national disaster, facilitating funds and streamlining national efforts.

Priyanka visited flood-hit areas of Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh, calling the Centre not to discriminate in the circumstances. The Congress leader met the people along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The Congress leaders visited Sangam Bridge on the confluence of the Parvati and Beas at Bhuntar and at Potato Ground at Manali -- the areas devastated by the flood fury. In Manali, Priyanka said though the state government has gone far beyond its limited resources to provide succour to the affected families, without the assistance of the Centre, it was difficult to bring normalcy in badly affected areas.

“Farmers and horticulturalists of the state have suffered enormous losses and the Centre should pay heed towards their plight. Some big industrial houses, dealing with fruit marketing, have reduced the price of the apple crop, causing losses to the horticulturalists. The Centre has also reduced the import duty on the Washington apple,” she said.

She lauded the efforts of the people of the state who came forward voluntarily contributing towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh to help the affected. “The people of Himachal have set an example for the nation by uniting and coming to the rescue of the affected families,” said.

CM Sukhu said that during his recent visit to Delhi, he met PM Modi at the dinner hosted by the president of the G-20 leaders and detailed Modi about the damages caused.

