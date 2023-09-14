Bangladesh Navy chief in India; talks on bilateral exercises and border patrol on agenda

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a gesture that bolsters military ties between India and Bangladesh, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Bangladesh Navy visited India on Wednesday. This was his maiden foreign visit since he took charge in July this year.

“Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Bangladesh Navy, is on a five-day official visit to India from September 12-16. During the visit he is scheduled to meet the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Defence Secretary and Foreign Secretary, in addition to other high-ranking officials of the Government of India,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

During the bilateral interactions, he is likely to discuss cooperation issues such as coordinated patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral naval exercise Bongosagar, conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations.

Admiral Hassan laid a wreath and paid tribute at the National War Memorial on Wednesday, followed by a meeting with India’s Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, at the South Block in New Delhi, where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Both the chiefs discussed issues related to the enhancement of cooperation in the field of operations, training, information exchange and participation in multilateral constructs. On completion of engagements in New Delhi, Admiral Hassan will visit Mumbai, where he will meet the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and also visit an indigenously constructed Indian ship.

As per the Indian Navy, India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, which goes beyond strategic ties.

Bangladesh holds prime importance in India’s ‘Look East’ policy. Both countries have strengthened their bilateral relations in the last 10 years. Both have recently agreed for bilateral trade in Indian Rupee and India stands as the second biggest trade partner of Bangladesh with a volume of $16 billion, even as China has been asserting its influence over Bangladesh.

