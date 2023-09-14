Bill on CEC appointment in special Parliament session

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting all speculation to rest, the Centre on Wednesday listed the tentative list of government business for the upcoming special Parliament session from September 18 to 22.

During the session, the government has listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The first day of the special session will have a discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years. The session is also likely to see Parliament proceedings moving from the old building to the new building.

According to an official bulletin, the Advocate (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, both of which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on 3 August this year, will be moved for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

Similarly, the Post Office Bill,2023, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10 this year, would also be taken up for consideration and passage.

The list of businesses is tentative and more items can be added, if need be.

