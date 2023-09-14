RSS's three-day annual coordination meeting begins in Pune; BJP chief JP Nadda and others attend

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The annual three-day ‘All Bharat Coordination Committee’ meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, with 267 representatives from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits attending the conclave.

The meeting carries a lot of significance as the Sangh along with other RSS-inspired organizations will deliberate upon various issues for the next two days from September 14 to 14 here.

Issues related to current national and social scenarios, education, service, economy and national security are on the agenda.

“It will also elaborate on social related to topics like environment, kutumb-prabodhan (family enlightenment), social cohesiveness, Swadesh behaviour and civil duties”, the RSS claimed in a statement issued here on Thursday.

It also added that the RSS along with others from various organizations will discuss the organization's expansion and social experiments.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale during the 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' of RSS, in Pune (PTI)

The meeting began with the offering of flowers to an image of the Bharat Mata by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable as per the tradition of the Sangh.

Those participating in the meeting include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and representatives of organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Seva Bharti, Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sanskrit Bharti and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh, as per a release from the RSS.

The meeting is being attended by 267 office-bearers including 30 sisters of 36 organizations affiliated to RSS.

