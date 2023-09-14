Subsidy row: Himanta's wife threatens to file Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Gaurav Gogoi

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has threatened to file a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for his claim that a firm, of which she is the CMD, was granted a subsidy of Rs 10 crore by the central government.

“…Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd is an independent entity in existence since 2006 with business interests in varied sectors. It is a law-abiding company with all its financial records in the public domain. With a long and successful business track record, Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd like any other qualifying enterprise is eligible to participate in government supported programs/incentive schemes,” she said in a statement.

However, she continued, in the present case pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, the firm neither claimed nor received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all eligibility criteria.

“This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a woman entrepreneur,” Riniki said.

“To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign of Sri Gaurav Gogoi…I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 crore in damages against him in the court of law,” the statement further said.

Earlier in the day, a war broke out on X between the CM and the Congress MP. Gogoi issued a series of posts to hold his ground.

Responding to a post from Gogoi, Sarma wrote, “I am confident that we will meet in court, and once again, I will be able to prove my point. I have successfully done so in 2016 and 2021, and I am determined to do it again, both in the People’s Court and in a court of law.”

Gogoi said Sarma was free to choose his path and asked him to attend the session of Assembly and address the issue. Noisy scenes were witnessed in the House on the issue on Thursday.

