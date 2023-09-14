Teacher in Amethi school slaps boy, ruptures his eardrum

By IANS

AMETHI: A teacher at a government school in Amethi has been booked for thrashing a Class 9 student, leaving his eardrum ruptured

The boy's mother Reena Tiwari in her complaint said that her son, Anirudh (13) was talking during his English class on Monday.

"The teacher, Shiv Lal Jaiswal, started thrashing Anirudh and continued to slap him even after he bled. Anirudh was taken to a doctor who found that his eardrum was ruptured,” she said.

SHO, Amethi, Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that an FIR had been lodged against the teacher under relevant sections. Police said they would initiate further action after getting statements from the principal, the accused teacher and fellow students.

