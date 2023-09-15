26 nations discuss sharing maritime information

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Pointing out that the Indian Ocean Region plays a vital role for the larger part of humanity, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru on Thursday stressed the significance of collaboration to address the maritime challenges in the region.

Speaking at the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop 2023, Mahindru termed these challenges as unique both in their nature and complexity.

“Enhanced situational awareness of the maritime domain is required for the security agencies to respond to these challenges effectively. At the same time, the scale, scope and transnational nature of maritime activities make it difficult for any country to address these challenges individually,” he said, adding, “However, the Indian Ocean Region faces challenges like maritime terrorism, piracy, human and contraband trafficking, illegal and unregulated fishing, arms running and poaching.”

The Maritime Information Sharing Workshop brought together members of 26 countries exclusively of the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment from September 14-16. The workshop was hosted by the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region. Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment is a maritime grouping, of which India is also a part. The Indian Ocean Rim Association is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region.

The Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region was established keeping in mind the significance of the Indian Ocean Region to world trade and security. At the workshop, Mahindru reiterated India’s commitment to working together with all member states of the two associations towards coordinating and contributing to enhanced maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. The Indian Ocean is the third largest ocean with significant trade routes and is an important lifeline to international trade and transport.

Half of the world’s container ships, one-third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments pass through it. As per the Indian Navy, the significance of the Indian Ocean Region extends far beyond its geographical boundaries. It serves as a hub of economic activities, a bridge between continents, and a stage for geopolitical dynamics. “Maritime security is not just crucial for economic stability but also for geopolitical equilibrium,” Mahindru said.

The workshop is being organised to afford cohesive and collective responses to the many maritime security challenges that the Indian Ocean Region faces and to develop a robust functional understanding among participants.

India established the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) at Gurugram in December 2018, with a mission to enhance maritime safety and security in the region. IFC-IOR, presently headed by Captain Rohit Bajpai, is a unique centre where International Liaison Officers from partner nations collaborate to counter challenges to maritime safety and security.

1. Maritime Information Sharing Workshop is the flagship event of the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region

2. Members of 26 countries exclusively from the Indian Ocean Rim Association & the Djibouti Code of Conduct/ Jeddah Amendment attended

3. The theme this year was ‘Advancing Maritime Security for a Sustainable Future'

4. Workshop will hold a tabletop maritime security exercise simulating various maritime contingencies

