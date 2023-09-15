Four workers killed as lift free falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four labourers were killed, and five others suffered critical injuries when a service lift

malfunctioned and collapsed in an under-construction building in Greater Noida on Friday morning, said a senior Noida Police official.

According to the official, the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the construction site of the Amrapali Dream Valley Society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension. The project was under the supervision of the state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation.

Immediately following the accident, senior district officials, including District Magistrate Manish Verma, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, and Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG, rushed to the scene along with senior police personnel.

The injured individuals, identified as Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal, Kaif, and Arbaaz Ali, hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, four workers, identified as Ishtaq Ali (23) from Bihar’s Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal (40) from Banka, Bihar, Vipot Mandal (45) from Bihar’s Katihar, and Aris Khan (22) from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, were declared dead by medical personnel.

The injured victims remain in critical condition. According to police sources, the lift plummeted from the 14th floor to the ground. Verma, who visited the injured at the hospital and inspected the under-construction site as well, said the matter is being investigated and action would be ensured against anyone found guilty. “A thorough investigation is underway, and we will ensure strict action against those found responsible,” said the District Magistrate.

This incident follows the recent death of a 72-year-old woman inside a malfunctioning lift in a group housing society in Noida, possibly due to a heart attack. Currently, Uttar Pradesh lacks any legislation to

govern the installation, maintenance, or usage of lifts, despite repeated demands from Noida and Greater Noida residents. In response to the elderly woman’s tragic death, UP Power Minister A K Sharma informed the state assembly on August 10 that the Lift and Escalator Act’s promulgation in the state was in progress.

